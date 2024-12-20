Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 10,644 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 92,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

