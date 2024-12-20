Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 68066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.