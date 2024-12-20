Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI) Insider Frederick (Kim) Bunting Sells 100,000 Shares

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX:SMI – Get Free Report) insider Frederick (Kim) Bunting sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.32), for a total value of A$51,800.00 ($32,375.00).

Santana Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Santana Minerals Company Profile

Santana Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold, silver, and base metal properties in New Zealand, Cambodia, and Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Bendigo-Ophir gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in Central Otago, New Zealand. The company also holds interests in the Cuitaboca Silver-Gold Project that covering an area of 5,500 hectares situated in Mexico; and two gold exploration licenses in Cambodia.

