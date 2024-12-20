Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Schlumberger by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

