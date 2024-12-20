Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.08. 1,899,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,089,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

