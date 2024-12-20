Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup upped their target price on Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Barbara Supplee purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,453.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,452.44. This represents a 13.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 438.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

