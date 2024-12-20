Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,654.72. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $251.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

