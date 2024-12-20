Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Copa’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Copa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $14.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.67. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPA. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 17.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copa by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

