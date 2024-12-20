Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,753.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider Michael C. Geraghty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $321,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,968.64. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

