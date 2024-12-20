Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $372.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $353.00.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sezzle stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,238. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 9.23. Sezzle has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $477.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.89 and its 200 day moving average is $180.86.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $1,671,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,651,098.19. This trade represents a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,320. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sezzle by 191.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.