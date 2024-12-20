Shannon Browning Kinney Sells 1,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shannon Browning Kinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $121,270.00.

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 462.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Chord Energy by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

