Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SILA opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,981,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $22,303,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,599,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

