SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Major Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $247.87 million and $61.35 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

