Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells $111,980.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2024

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $111,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,186.61. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jolene Lau Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 15th, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,205 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $179,223.60.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $197,726.27.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.00 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.33, a PEG ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Guggenheim lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 123.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.