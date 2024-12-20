South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOBO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

South Bow Stock Performance

South Bow Announces Dividend

Shares of SOBO opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65. South Bow has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

