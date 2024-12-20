South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOBO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on South Bow
South Bow Stock Performance
South Bow Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Ad Sales to Top $1 Trillion: 3 Stocks to Take Advantage
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.