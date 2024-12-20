Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD) Insider Robert Thomson Sells 22,300 Shares

Southern Palladium Ltd (ASX:SPD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Thomson sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.38), for a total transaction of A$13,380.00 ($8,362.50).

Robert Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Thomson sold 14,000 shares of Southern Palladium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$8,162.00 ($5,101.25).

On Friday, November 8th, Robert Thomson bought 400,000 shares of Southern Palladium stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$280,000.00 ($175,000.00).

