SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYCJ opened at $24.09 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49.

