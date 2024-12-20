STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 1266103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STAG. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1,728.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

