Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.