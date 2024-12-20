STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $129.36 million and $2.71 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

