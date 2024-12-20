State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the asset manager on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

State Street has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. State Street has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect State Street to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

State Street stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,860. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

