Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-795 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.64 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.240 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCS opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Steelcase has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,395.91. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

