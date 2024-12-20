Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,104,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STVN opened at €21.34 ($22.23) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €19.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a one year high of €34.73 ($36.18).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

