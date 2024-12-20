Stifel Canada Weighs in on Integra Resources FY2024 Earnings

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Cormark upgraded shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.