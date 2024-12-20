Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $205.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.84.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 407,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $188.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $201,294.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,719. This trade represents a 99.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $981,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $659,601.36. The trade was a 59.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.