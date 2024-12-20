StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

LPTH opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

