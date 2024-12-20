StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of IHT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.19.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

