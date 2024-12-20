StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of IHT opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 million, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.19.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
