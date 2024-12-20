StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

TSE SVI opened at C$3.88 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.82 and a twelve month high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.56.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

