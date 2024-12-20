StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Rating Increased to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Desjardins cut StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
