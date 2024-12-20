Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.38.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCR
Strathcona Resources Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,000 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Company insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Strathcona Resources
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cintas Shares Slide: A Prime Opportunity to Buy the Dip
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tempus AI: A Potential Double-Bagger After Recent Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.