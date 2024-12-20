Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and traded as high as $8.30. Subaru shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 135,020 shares changing hands.

Subaru Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Subaru alerts:

Institutional Trading of Subaru

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Subaru were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.