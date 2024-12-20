Synapse (SYN) One Day Volume Reaches $20.52 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $92.16 million and approximately $20.52 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 214,334,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

