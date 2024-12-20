Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,171 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $174.21 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.06.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

