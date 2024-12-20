Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded at Melius Research

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Melius Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Get Sysco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SYY opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sysco has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. The trade was a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock worth $2,786,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth $201,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.