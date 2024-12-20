Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Down 11% – Should You Sell?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report) traded down 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.22 ($0.04). 41,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 55,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.62 ($0.05).

Tanfield Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 68.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.96.

About Tanfield Group

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

