Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $136.29 and last traded at $134.30. Approximately 2,191,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,540,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

Target Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $249,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in Target by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 43,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

