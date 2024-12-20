TD Cowen Cuts General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $64.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.94.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. This trade represents a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $717,640.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,314.96. This trade represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,230 shares of company stock worth $4,547,822. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of General Mills by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.