TD Cowen Upgrades Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) to “Strong-Buy”

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. Leidos has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 553,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 89,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

