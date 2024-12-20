TD Securities Upgrades BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) to “Buy”

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.98 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

