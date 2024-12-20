Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.97. Team shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 20,408 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TISI
Team Stock Up 1.8 %
Institutional Trading of Team
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.