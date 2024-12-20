Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.82 and traded as high as $14.97. Team shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 20,408 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Team alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TISI

Team Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Team

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.