Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Trading 140.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 140.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 633,192,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,829% from the average session volume of 10,679,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
