Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.16. 50,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 53,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

TECX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Tectonic Therapeutic from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic from $55.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.44.

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,441,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,422,738.48. This trade represents a 1.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tectonic Therapeutic by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,220,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,169,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 325.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204,309 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

