Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.70. Approximately 55,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 18,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

