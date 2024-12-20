Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

GIII stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,376,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,147,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 851,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

