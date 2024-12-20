Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TNYA) Senior Vice President Chihiro Saito Resigns: 8-K Filing

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on December 16, 2024, announcing the resignation of Ms. Chihiro Saito, Senior Vice President of Accounting and Financial Operations (SVP, AFO), and Interim Principal Accounting Officer (Interim PAO).

According to the filing, Ms. Saito informed the company of her decision to resign from her positions to pursue another opportunity. The resignation was stated not to be triggered by any disagreement with Tenaya concerning the company’s financials, operations, policies, or practices.

In compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. confirmed the filing by Jennifer Drimmer Rokovich, the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, as of December 17, 2024.

Tenaya Therapeutics’ common stock, traded under the symbol TNYA on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, was not directly affected by the news of Ms. Saito’s resignation. The company did not provide further details regarding plans for the positions vacated by Ms. Saito.

Investors and market observers may be monitoring Tenaya Therapeutics for any potential updates or developments following this recent executive departure.

