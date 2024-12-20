Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 6,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 28,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

