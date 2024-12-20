The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CMO Sells $90,577.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AZEK Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AZEK by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after buying an additional 2,497,074 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $86,719,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in AZEK by 162.4% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,006,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,093,000 after acquiring an additional 425,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.