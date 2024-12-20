The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.71.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.5 %

PCVX stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,720,610.98. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,635.21. The trade was a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.