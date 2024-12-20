The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho cut Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 95,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $854.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in Par Pacific by 17.0% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 604,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 87,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

