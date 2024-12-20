THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $88.37 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut THOR Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.