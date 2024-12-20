Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 81.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $152.53 on Friday. Crane has a 52 week low of $110.49 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15.

Crane Announces Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

